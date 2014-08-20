* Indian shares may start lower on profit-taking after hitting record highs for a second consecutive session on Tuesday. * Traders eye falling crude oil prices and rising dollar for further cues. * NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.2 percent. * Asian stocks steady on robust U.S. data, dollar holds gains. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index down 0.04 percent. * Overseas investors bought cash shares worth 5.59 billion rupees ($92.14 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows. * They also bought equity derivatives worth 41.22 billion rupees as per the data. (1 US dollar = 60.6700 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)