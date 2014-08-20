* Overseas investors bought Indian equity derivatives worth 41.22 billion rupees ($677.4 million) on Tuesday, NSE data shows. * The amount included 28.53 billion rupees worth of index options. * "This kind of buying in Nifty options happened in March and April and is pointing towards a big move on the long side even from record highs," says a derivatives analyst at a foreign broker. * Data shows 2 million August put contracts added for NSE at 7,900 level. * Concentration of put contracts has also shifted from 7,600 to 7,700 for the August series, implying a support around 7,700 levels. * Data also shows 1.4 million call contracts added at 8,000 level and 0.9 million for 8,100 August strike. (1 US dollar = 60.8500 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)