* USD/INR seen opening stronger versus its Tuesday's close of 60.6750/6850. * Dollar gains versus other Asian units and majors to aid the pair. * Index of the dollar versus six majors up 0.05 percent. * Pair seen in 60.50 to 61.00 range during the session. * Asian stocks steady after strong U.S. housing data lifts Wall Street shares. * The pair trading at 60.77 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards, spot indicative trade. * Local shares to be watched for cues on fund flows. The Nifty futures in Singapore trading down 0.15 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)