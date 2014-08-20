BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening slightly lower versus Tuesday's 8.53 percent close. * Continued fall in global crude oil prices to aid sentiment for domestic debt. * Traders, however, do not expect sharp price gains ahead of the global central bankers' meet at Jackson Hole starting Thursday. * The U.S. Federal Reserve's July policy meeting minutes are also awaited in the absence of any major domestic cues. * The 10-year paper seen moving in a 8.48 to 8.55 percent range. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
