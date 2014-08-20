* USD/INR at 60.83/84 versus Tuesday's close of 60.6750/6850. * The pair likely to see some resistance in the 60.86-94 zone while there is good support at 60.58-60 levels, says a trader. * Dollar's gains versus other Asian units and majors aiding the pair. * Index of the dollar versus six majors up 0.08 percent. * Pair seen in a broad 60.50-61.00 range during the session. * Local shares to be watched for cues on fund flows. Nifty up 0.23 percent in preopen trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)