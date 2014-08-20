BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
* USD/INR at 60.83/84 versus Tuesday's close of 60.6750/6850. * The pair likely to see some resistance in the 60.86-94 zone while there is good support at 60.58-60 levels, says a trader. * Dollar's gains versus other Asian units and majors aiding the pair. * Index of the dollar versus six majors up 0.08 percent. * Pair seen in a broad 60.50-61.00 range during the session. * Local shares to be watched for cues on fund flows. Nifty up 0.23 percent in preopen trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M