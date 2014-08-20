BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
(Corrects headline to say yields were lower, not steady) * India's 8.40 percent 10-year bond yield, which became the benchmark this week, falls 1 bp to 8.52 percent. * Brent crude seen as a support; steadies near 14-month lows on ample supplies. * Traders expect trading to be rangebound ahead of the global central bankers' meet at Jackson Hole starting Thursday. * Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July policy meeting will be out later in the day. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M