* Shares in India's Dr.Reddy's Laboratories gain 1.1 percent vs a 0.2 percent fall in the NSE index. * A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday shows market share gains in key drugs in the U.S. market, analysts say. (1.usa.gov/1tk9u78) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)