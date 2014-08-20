US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Shares in India's Dr.Reddy's Laboratories gain 1.1 percent vs a 0.2 percent fall in the NSE index. * A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday shows market share gains in key drugs in the U.S. market, analysts say. (1.usa.gov/1tk9u78) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss