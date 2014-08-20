* India's NSE index down 0.14 percent on profit taking. * NSE hits third straight record high on Wednesday at 7,922.70. * Blue-chips fall: ITC down 0.6 percent and State Bank of India lower 1 percent. * Traders eye falling crude oil prices and rising dollar for further cues. * However, heavy foreign buying in India's options points to big move. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)