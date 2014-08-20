* Shares in Eros International Media Ltd rise as much as 10.1 percent to their highest since November 2011. * Eros acquires the worldwide rights on 10 shows from Zee TV. Terms of the deal not disclosed. * "The deal is positive for Eros as it adds a significant value to the company's offerings," said an institutional analyst with a foreign brokerage. * Eros shares up 8.1 percent at 245.30 rupees at 0501 GMT. * Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shares rise as much as 1.6 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)