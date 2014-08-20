* Mid cap pharmaceutical company FDC Ltd jumps 12.5 percent after block deals. * Nearly 5 million equity shares changed hands in multiple block deals on BSE, Thomson Reuters data shows. * Shares in block deals represent 2.7 percent of total equity of the company, as per Thomson Reuters data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)