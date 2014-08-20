* USD/INR at 60.54/55 versus Tuesday's close of 60.6750/6850. * Traders say a large foreign bank spotted selling the greenback likely for investments in the debt market. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points on day at 8.49 percent. * A substantial breach of 60.50 levels can take the pair to 60.20, say dealers. * Local shares to be watched for cues on fund flows. Nifty down 0.15 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)