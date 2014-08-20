* India's 8.40 percent 10-year bond yield falls 1 bp to 8.52 percent. * Yield had dropped to 8.49 percent earlier. * Traders cite talk of foreign buying, especially in the 7.80 percent 2020 bonds, a popular maturity overseas. * 2020 bond down 3 bps at 8.70 percent, after dropping by as much as 9 bps earlier. * Fall in Brent crude to near 14-month lows on ample supplies also aids sentiment. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)