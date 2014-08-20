* Indian drug makers rise, bucking the stock market trend as investors seek defensives. * Ranbaxy Laboratories is up 3.5 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 3.5 percent after marking an all-time high of 839 rupees. * Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gains 2.2 percent after saying its unit is entering the oncology sector with a new antibody. * Cadila Healthcare gains 3.4 percent after U.S. drug regulator gives final approval for Acyclovir tablets, used for the treatment of herpes. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)