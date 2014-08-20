Aug 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction & Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 250 million rand
Maturity Date September 15, 2015
Coupon 5.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.305
Yield 6.454 pct
Payment Date August 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.075 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size will total 550 million rand
when fungible
ISIN XS1017163764
