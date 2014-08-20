* Foreign investors turning active buyers of 5-8 year Indian government bonds, say traders. * As a result, volumes for these bonds rise sharply on Wednesday. * Three bonds due in 2020,, one in 2019 and one in 2022 see the most interest. * Foreign investors typically take bets on such medium term bonds as they chase higher yields. * Dealers say a U.S. based investment bank has been buying consistently during the session. * Bonds worth 520.7 billion rupees (8.59 billion US dollar) have been traded so far on RBI's electronic platform on Wednesday, much higher than the recent daily average. (1 US dollar = 60.6500 Indian rupee) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)