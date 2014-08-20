* Overnight cash rates remains well under repo rate on ample liquidity. * Cash rate trading at 7.00/7.05 percent, in line with Tuesday's close. * Weighted average is 8.12 percent, just above the repo rate of 8 percent. * A drain of 130 billion rupees (2.14 billion US dollar) is expected on Thursday after Wednesday's treasury bill auction. * But traders say current liquidity conditions make that manageable. (1 US dollar = 60.6300 Indian rupee) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)