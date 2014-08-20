(Correction to amend Issue price from 93.412 to 93.637)
Aug 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date November 28, 2017
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price 93.637
Reoffer price 92.237
Yield 8.306 pct
Spread Minus 79 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 900 million Turkish lira
when fungible
ISIN XS0858481194
