(Correction to amend Issue price from 93.412 to 93.637)

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date November 28, 2017

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price 93.637

Reoffer price 92.237

Yield 8.306 pct

Spread Minus 79 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 900 million Turkish lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0858481194

