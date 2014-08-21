* India's NSE index may start lower on profit-taking after hitting a third straight record high on Wednesday. * NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.03 percent. * Asian shares slip as China's manufacturing data disappoints. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index down 0.7 percent. * The dollar is also up across the board as investors detected a hawkish turn in policy discussions at the Federal Reserve. * Overseas investors bought cash shares worth 2.51 billion rupees ($41.41 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows. (1 US dollar = 60.6100 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)