* USD/INR seen opening stronger versus its Tuesday's close of 60.61/62. * The dollar is up across the board as investors detected a hawkish turn in policy discussions at the Federal Reserve. * Index of the dollar versus six majors up 0.12 percent. * "Pair (USD/INR) seen in a 60.50 to 60.85 range during the session, importers may buy the rupee at around 60.50 levels," said Subramaniam Sharma, a director with Greenback Forex. * Asian shares slip as China's manufacturing data disappoints. * USD/INR trading at 60.70-72 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards, spot indicative trade. * Local shares to be watched for cues on fund flows. The Nifty futures in Singapore trading flat. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)