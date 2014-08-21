* Zee Entertainment Enterprises to replace United Spirits in the NSE Index index. * Changes would be effective from Sept. 19, according to the NSE. (bit.ly/1uYZfbF) * Zee will enter the NSE index with an expected weightage of 58 bps vs United Spirits' 46 bps, Edelweiss says in a note. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)