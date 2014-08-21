* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening little changed versus its Wednesday's close of 8.48 percent. * Brent edges down toward $102 a barrel, near the 14-month low hit earlier this week. * Heavy buying of debt by foreign investors may continue to support debt prices but some profit-taking likely, say traders. * Foreign banks bought 148.00 billion rupees (2.44 billion US dollar) worth of debt on Wednesday, regulatory data shows. * Traders, however, do not expect sharp price gains ahead of the global central bankers' meet at Jackson Hole starting Thursday. * The 10-year paper seen moving in an 8.45 to 8.55 percent range. (1 US dollar = 60.6100 Indian rupee) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)