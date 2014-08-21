* USD/INR trading at 60.72/73 versus its close of 60.61/62 on Wednesday. * Dollar gains broadly as investors detect a hawkish turn in policy discussions at the Federal Reserve. * Dollar's index versus six majors up 0.13 percent. * Almost all Asian units lower against the dollar. * Traders will monitor flows into the debt and share markets for direction. * Shares trading up 0.05 percent in early trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)