* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 3 bps to 8.51 percent. * Cautious after Fed minutes hint at earlier rate increases depending on the labour market. * Some profit-booking also sets in after the 10-year yield fell 5 bps on Wednesday. * Broader losses capped after foreign banks bought 148 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) of debt on Wednesday, regulatory data shows. * Brent edges down toward $102 a barrel, near its 14-month low hit earlier this week. (1 US dollar = 60.6100 Indian rupee) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)