* Titan Company Ltd gains more than 5 percent. * Morgan Stanley upgrades the watches and jewellery maker to "overweight" from "equal-weight". * Raises share price target to 420 rupees from 330 rupees. * Morgan Stanley cites conviction in the strength of its Tanishq jewellery brand and its potential to gain market share. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)