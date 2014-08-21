US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Steel companies fall on concerns of weak demand after slower growth in China. * Growth in China's vast factory sector slowed to a three-month low in August. * Tata Steel Ltd is down 1.1 percent, JSW Steel is down 0.6 percent and Jindal Steel and Power is down 0.4 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss