* Steel companies fall on concerns of weak demand after slower growth in China. * Growth in China's vast factory sector slowed to a three-month low in August. * Tata Steel Ltd is down 1.1 percent, JSW Steel is down 0.6 percent and Jindal Steel and Power is down 0.4 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)