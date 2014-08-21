* Indraprastha Gas gains 2.2 percent, adding to Wednesday's 1.9 percent gains. * India's petroleum ministry on Wednesday notified that GAIL India could supply gas 10 percentage points above the company's current allocation.(bit.ly/1pR0DcN) * This would reduce the raw material cost for the company. * GAIL India is up 2.1 percent while Gujarat Gas is up 1.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)