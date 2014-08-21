* India's NSE index gains 0.2 percent, hovering near a record high hit on Wednesday. * The index recovers from mild falls on Wednesday. * Overseas investors bought cash shares worth 2.51 billion rupees ($41.4 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Blue-chips gain: Oil and Natural Gas Corp is up 1.3 percent, while State Bank of India is higher 1.2 percent. * Zee Entertainment Enterprises gains 2.2 percent after NSE said the stock will replace United Spirits in the index from Sept. 19. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)