SINGAPORE, Aug 21 (IFR) - Bank of China has shortlisted 8
banks for a planned offshore Basel III-compliant Additional Tier
1 capital offering of up to US$6.5bn, according a source
involved in the deal.
Bank of China International is leading the deal, which could
be the world's biggest AT1 offering. The Chinese bank has
recently hosted a global roadshow for the potential deal,
sources said.
The US$6.5bn offering of preference shares could include a
US$5bn tranche and a 1bn tranche, the sources said. BOC could
also issue in other currencies. However, preference shares in US
dollars and euros would allow the bank to attract more demand
and attain better pricing than other currencies, they said.
(Reporting by Lianting Tu and Nethelie Wong. Editing by Timothy
Sifert.)