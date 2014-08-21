* USD/INR trading at 60.77/78 versus its close of 60.61/62 on Wednesday. * The U.S. dollar trades at 11-month highs against a basket of major currencies after minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting sound slightly hawkish. * Dollar's index versus six majors up 0.05 percent. * Traders will monitor flows into the debt and share markets for direction. * Shares trading down 0.07 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)