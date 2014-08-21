* Foreign banks bought 148 billion rupees ($2.44 billion) of debt on Wednesday. * That marks their highest since at least August 2009, according to the available Thomson Reuters data. * Dealers say it may be the biggest single-day purchase ever. * Foreign purchases include proprietary trades and those done on behalf of offshore clients. * All other participants, like state-run banks, private banks, primary dealers and mutual funds were net sellers. (1 US dollar = 60.6100 Indian rupee) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)