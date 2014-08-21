* Steel shares extend falls: Steel Authority of India down 2.8 percent, while Tata Steel is 2 percent lower. * Media reports that government will increase royalty payments for iron ore and bauxite. (bit.ly/1tsYnrP) * Falls add to earlier pressure after a private survey showed softness in China's factory data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)