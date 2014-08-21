Aug 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Kraftwerke Linth-Limmern AG KLL
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 11, 2024
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.424
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ZKB & Credit Suisse
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
ISIN CH0252703050
