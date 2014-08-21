Aug 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Kraftwerke Linth-Limmern AG KLL

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 11, 2024

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.424

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ZKB & Credit Suisse

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0252703050

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)