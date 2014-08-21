* Overnight cash rates continue to remain well under repo rate on ample liquidity. * Cash rate trading at 7.00/7.05 percent, in line with Wednesday's close. * Weighted average is 8.08 percent, marginally above the repo rate of 8 percent. * RBI will auction 120 billion Indian rupees of debt on Friday. * Traders say auction should sail through comfortably given good liquidity conditions. (1 US dollar = 60.6300 Indian rupees) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)