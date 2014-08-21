Aug 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 26, 2017

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 100.344

Reoffer yield 0.249 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Helaba, HSBC, Societe Generale,

UBS & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS1103444573

Permanent ISIN XS1071845116

