Aug 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 55bp
Reoffer price 100.15
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 52bp
Payment Date August 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 2.1 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN DE000DB7XHM0
Temporary ISIN DE000DB7XJA1
