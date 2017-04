* USD/INR seen opening weaker versus its Thursday's close of 60.67/68. * Traders to monitor debt market flows after foreign funds bought $2.65 billion in a single session on Wednesday. * Index of the dollar versus six majors marginally lower. * Pair seen in 60.40 to 60.80 range during the session. * The pair trading at 60.57 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards, spot indicative trade. * Asia shares rise in early trading after upbeat U.S. data sparked another record close on Wall Street. * Local shares to be watched for cues on fund flows. The Nifty futures in Singapore trading up 0.06 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)