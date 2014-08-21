Aug 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
Borrower Volvo Treasury AB
Guarantor Volvo AB
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date November 26, 2019
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 106.205
Reoffer yield 1.149 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & Citi
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 600 million euro
When fungible
Temproray ISIN XS1102852990
Permanent ISIN XS0858089740
