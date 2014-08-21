Aug 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Volvo Treasury AB

Guarantor Volvo AB

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date November 26, 2019

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 106.205

Reoffer yield 1.149 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & Citi

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 600 million euro

When fungible

Temproray ISIN XS1102852990

Permanent ISIN XS0858089740

