Aug 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount 2.5 billion Indian Rupee

Maturity Date September 5, 2017

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 101.1205

Payment Date September 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

