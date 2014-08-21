BANGALORE, Aug 21 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 38500 ICS-201(B22mm) 39000 ICS-102(B22mm) 26100 ICS-103(23mm) 29400 ICS-104(24mm) 34600 ICS-202(26mm) 39500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34900 ICS-105(27mm) 40000 ICS-105CS(27mm) 33900 ICS-105MMA(27) 36100 ICS-105PHR(28) 41000 ICS-105(28mm) 38600 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 39000 ICS-105(29mm) 40000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 39800 ICS-105(30mm) 41400 ICS-105(31mm) 42300 ICS-106(32mm) 43400 ICS-107(34mm) 58000