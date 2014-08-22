* India's NSE index rises as much as 0.43 percent to a record high of 7,924.90 * That marks its fourth record high this week, surpassing the previous all-time high on Wednesday * Blue-chips gain: Infosys gains 1.1 percent, while ICICI Bank is up 0.4 percent * Asian shares rise in early trading after upbeat U.S. data sparked a record close on Wall Street * Also, overseas investors bought shares worth 4.13 billion rupees ($68.07 million) on Thursday, provisional data shows * Foreign funds bought debt worth $2.65 billion in a single session on Wednesday, regulatory data shows (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)