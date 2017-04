* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.50 percent. * Does not budge even after RBI announces revised framework for liquidity management. * Traders say measures will not lead to more liquidity injections. * "This a slight improvement on the previous system, exactly what the market had recommended, but only marginally positive for short-end bonds. Still largely neutral," says a trader. * Foreign funds bought debt worth $2.65 billion in a single session on Wednesday, regulatory data showed. * Results of the 120-billion-rupee (1.99 billion US dollar) debt sale later in the day will be watched for cues. (1 US dollar = 60.4500 Indian rupee) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)