* India could post April-June current account deficit (CAD) sometime over the next week. * Analysts expect CAD to remain close to January-March levels, when it narrowed to 0.2 percent of GDP. * India is also due to post April-June GDP growth on Friday, after two consecutive fiscal years of below 5 percent growth. * Global geopolitical factors to also remain in focus, especially in Iraq and Ukraine. * Traders will also watch for movements in the dollar after Fed chair Janet Allen's speech at Jackson Hole. * Oil prices will be watched as they continue to hover around 14-month lows on strong dollar and plentiful supplies. * Debt/FX markets are closed on Friday for a local holiday. * The new 10-year benchmark paper seen in an 8.45-8.55 percent range next week. * The rupee seen in a 60-61.50 range next week.