GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks bounce as earnings in focus; dollar steadies on Mnuchin
* Mnuchin tells Financial Times dollar strength good over long period
Aug 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Westpac New Zealand Ltd
Issue Amount 35 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 2, 2020
Coupon 0.625
Issue price 100.603
Reoffer price 100.103
Spread 24 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0245865883
Temporary ISIN CH0247904540
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Mnuchin tells Financial Times dollar strength good over long period
* Marilyn J. Clinton reports 12.8 percent stake in ICC Holdings Inc as on March 28, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2puSUFQ Further company coverage: