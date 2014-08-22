GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks bounce as earnings in focus; dollar steadies on Mnuchin
* Mnuchin tells Financial Times dollar strength good over long period
Aug 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date August 16, 2017
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 99.7125
Payment Date September 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total NZ$600 million
when fungible
ISIN XS0817659526
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Mnuchin tells Financial Times dollar strength good over long period
* Marilyn J. Clinton reports 12.8 percent stake in ICC Holdings Inc as on March 28, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2puSUFQ Further company coverage: