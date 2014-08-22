Aug 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 13, 2030

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 114.814

Spread 6.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 22bp

Over the 6.25 pct January 2030 DBR

Payment Date August 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 20 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Lux

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0960306578

