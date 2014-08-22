BRIEF-Consolidated-Tomoka Land reports Q1 earnings per share $2.28
* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $2.28 per share
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $2.28 per share
* Cabela's enters into revised transaction agreements in connection with Bass Pro Shops merger