TOKYO Oct 26 Panasonic Corp plans to
sell its Sanyo television unit in the U.S., which supplies sets
to Wal-Mart Stores, to Funai Electric as it
steps back from unprofitable businesses, the Nihon Keizai
newspaper reported.
The sale of the unit, which ships about 1 million set to the
U.S. retailer a year, generating about 30 billion yen ($277.4
million) in sales, will likely be completed before the end of
March, the paper said, without saying were it obtained the
information.
Shedding the Sanyo business fits with Panasonic's strategy
of pulling back for consumer electronics in a bid to improve
profitability. The company is focusing on household appliance,
automotive devices such as batteries, and other industrial
components.
The report did not say how much Panasonic aimed to get from
selling the Sanyo subsidiary. Japan-based Funai Electric is
already a major supplier to Wal-Mart, selling it Philips and
Emerson-branded televisions for its stores.
(1 US dollar = 108.1400 Japanese yen)
