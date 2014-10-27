* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.34 percent. * Additional reforms expected after the Narendra Modi-led government ended fuel price controls, opened up the coal sector. * Also, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley favours a cut in interest rates - paper. * Asian equities rise on Monday, taking heart from upbeat earnings and U.S. economic data. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan up 0.1 percent. * Foreign investors sold shares worth 123.8 million rupees ($2.02 million) in special "muhurat" trading session for Diwali on Thursday - NSE. * Key earnings on Monday: Hindustan Unilever (1 US dollar = 61.1600 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)