BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
* USD/INR seen opening lower compared with Wednesday's close of 61.31/32. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger against the dollar. See * Asian shares gain tracking higher Wall Street on upbeat U.S. earnings. See * Nifty futures traded in Singapore up 0.34 percent. * USD/INR pair at 61.11/13 in offshore non-deliverable forwards, indicative of spot trade.
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M