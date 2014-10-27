* Defence equipment makers rally. * Local media reported defence projects worth 800 billion rupees ($13.07 billion) were cleared on Saturday by the government. (bit.ly/1wzvb7w) * Bharat Electronics jumps 6.5 percent and BEML adds 5 percent. * Bharat Heavy Electricals is up 1.5 percent, Larsen and Toubro gains 0.9 percent * Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd gains 3 percent, (1 US dollar = 61.2300 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)